Earnings Scheduled For November 16, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $120.89 billion.
- Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.
- Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $9.36 billion.
- J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.9 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
- Stage Stores Inc (NYSE: SSI) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $366.36 million.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- Brady Corp (NYSE: BRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $286.75 million.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $491.66 million.
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $532.60 million.
- Manchester United PLC (NYSE: MANU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.43 per share on revenue of $171.60 million.
- Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ: QIWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $50.82 million.
- Cato Corp (NYSE: CATO) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $127.49 million.
- Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $35.15 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.
- Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE: WAIR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $374.96 million.
- Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $309.05 million.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $287.11 million.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $223.24 million.
- Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ: MATW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $389.67 million.
- Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE: LXFT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $228.21 million.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $151.65 million.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE: NGVC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $194.27 million.
