S&P 500
August 28, 2025 1:34 PM 3 min read

S&P 500 Breaks New Records But Nvidia Misses The Party: What's Moving Markets Thursday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

The S&P 500 extended its spectacular rally to fresh record highs on Thursday, even as its most influential stock, Nvidia Corp. NVDA, failed to impress with its latest quarterly results.

Large-cap benchmarks remain on track for a third straight day of gains, with both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting record territory. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, however, is still trailing about 1.5% below the all-time peak set last month.

Despite Nvidia's 1% drop, the broader tech sector held firm, signaling underlying market strength now powered by a wider range of companies.

On the economic front, U.S. GDP growth for the second quarter was revised higher to 3.3% from an earlier 3.1% estimate, rebounding sharply from a 0.5% contraction in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, a legal battle officially began between Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and President Donald Trump, potentially changing what the agency has long maintained — political independence.

Trump's attempt to dismiss Cook earlier this week over mortgage fraud allegations was met with a rejection and a lawsuit. Cook will now attend a hearing about the lawsuit for 10 a.m. E.T. Friday in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. dollar slipped 0.3%, boosting interest-rate-sensitive metals. Gold climbed 0.5% to $3,415 an ounce, its highest in five weeks, while silver jumped more than 1% to above $39.

Cryptocurrencies also advanced, with Bitcoin BTC/USD up 1.5% to $112,900 and Ethereum ETH/USD edging 0.3% higher to $4,520.

Thursday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice1-day %chg
• Nasdaq 10023,711.47+0.6%
• S&P 5006,496.21+0.2%
• Russell 20002,377.95+0.2%
• Dow Jones45,624.90+0.1%
Updated by 12:50 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO inched 0.2% higher to $595.81.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA inched 0.1% up to $456.40.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rose 0.6% to $576.66.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM edged 0.1% up to $236.26.
  • The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK outperformed, up 0.3%; the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund XLRE lagged, down 0.5%.

Stocks On The Move Thursday

Other than Nvidia, stocks reacting to earnings reports included:

  • Snowflake Inc. SNOW, up 17%,
  • Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. CRWD, up 2.5%,
  • Dollar General Corp. DG, up 1.1%,
  • Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL, up 7.54%
  • Ambarella, Inc. AMBA, up 0.54%
  • DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS, down 3.18%
  • Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY, down 4.78%
  • Hormel Foods Corporation HRL, down 12.66%
  • Brown-Forman Corporation BF, down 5.41%
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI, down 1.66%
  • Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI, down 8.46%

Stocks slated to report earnings after the close include Dell Technologies Inc. DELL, Marvell Technology Inc. MRVL, Autodesk Inc. ADSK, Affirm Holdings Inc. AFRM, and Ulta Beauty Inc. ULTA.

Now Read:

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$49.810.28%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.61
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$112549.361.15%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4489.64-0.39%
ADSK Logo
ADSKAutodesk Inc
$291.952.10%
AFRM Logo
AFRMAffirm Holdings Inc
$80.343.55%
AMBA Logo
AMBAAmbarella Inc
$72.801.21%
BBWI Logo
BBWIBath & Body Works Inc
$28.63-9.23%
BBY Logo
BBYBest Buy Co Inc
$72.14-4.39%
BURL Logo
BURLBurlington Stores Inc
$301.597.60%
CRWD Logo
CRWDCrowdStrike Holdings Inc
$438.383.73%
DELL Logo
DELLDell Technologies Inc
$133.160.50%
DG Logo
DGDollar General Corp
$112.130.84%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$456.140.02%
DKS Logo
DKSDick's Sporting Goods Inc
$216.34-4.28%
HRL Logo
HRLHormel Foods Corp
$25.24-13.0%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$235.89-0.02%
MRVL Logo
MRVLMarvell Technology Inc
$76.702.55%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$179.54-1.13%
OLLI Logo
OLLIOllie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc
$128.86-1.33%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$576.630.55%
SNOW Logo
SNOWSnowflake Inc
$242.6521.1%
ULTA Logo
ULTAUlta Beauty Inc
$528.80-0.94%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$595.650.21%
XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$91.72-0.47%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$266.060.61%
XLRE Logo
XLREReal Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
$41.96-0.55%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$136.07-0.66%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Top Stories
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved