Keurig Dr Pepper To Rally Around 18%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc raised the price target for HealthEquity, Inc. HQY from $95 to $100. Keybanc analyst Scott Schoenhaus maintained an Overweight rating. HealthEquity shares gained 2.7% to close at $83.40 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. HOOK from $5 to $6. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Arthur He maintained a Buy rating. HOOKIPA Pharma shares fell 8.1% to close at $0.7990 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird cut SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. SITE price target from $185 to $175. Baird analyst David Manthey maintained an Outperform rating. SiteOne Landscape Supply shares dipped 10.3% to close at $136.47 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group lowered the price target for Designer Brands Inc. DBI from $11 to $10. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating. Designer Brands shares dipped 20.4% to close at $8.80 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut Accenture plc ACN price target from $419 to $365. B of A Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg maintained a Buy rating. Accenture shares gained 2.2% to close at $288.06 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt boosted CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD price target from $415 to $420. Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained a Buy rating. CrowdStrike shares fell 1% to close at $305.58 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised the price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE from $19 to $22. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Neutral rating. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares fell 2% to close at $17.60 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo increased Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP price target from $39 to $41. Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Overweight rating. Keurig Dr Pepper shares rose 1.3% to close at $34.82 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs cut Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. RLMD price target from $3 to $2. Goldman Sachs analyst Andrea Tan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Relmada Therapeutics shares fell 4.2% to close at $2.95 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo boosted Entergy Corporation ETR price target from $122 to $125. Wells Fargo analyst Neil Kalton maintained an Overweight rating. Entergy shares fell 0.2% to close at $111.59 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
