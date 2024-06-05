Dollar Tree, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc . DLTR to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $7.64 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dollar Tree shares fell 0.3% to $119.95 in after-hours trading.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Quarterly sales clocked in at $7.2 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.823 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise said it sees third-quarter revenue in a range of $7.4 billion to $7.8 billion, versus the $7.46 billion estimate. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares jumped 15.3% to $20.29 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Quarterly sales clocked in at $7.2 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.823 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise said it sees third-quarter revenue in a range of $7.4 billion to $7.8 billion, versus the $7.46 billion estimate. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares jumped 15.3% to $20.29 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Campbell Soup Company CPB to post quarterly earnings at 70 cents per share on revenue of $2.35 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Campbell Soup shares gained 0.4% to $44.35 in after-hours trading.

PVH Corp . PVH reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY24 earnings outlook. PVH also said Martijn Hagman, CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, will be leaving the Company. PVH shares fell 2.3% to $116.50 in the after-hours trading session.

PVH Corp . PVH reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY24 earnings outlook. PVH also said Martijn Hagman, CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, will be leaving the Company. PVH shares fell 2.3% to $116.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU to post quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion after the closing bell. Lululemon shares rose 0.4% to $308.00 in the after-hours trading session.

