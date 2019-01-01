HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for HealthEquity
The latest price target for HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $95.00 expecting HQY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.30% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) was provided by Wells Fargo, and HealthEquity initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of HealthEquity, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for HealthEquity was filed on April 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest HealthEquity (HQY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $95.00. The current price HealthEquity (HQY) is trading at is $64.06, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
