QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
HOOKIPA Pharma
(NASDAQ:HOOK)
1.695
-0.015[-0.88%]
At close: Jun 3
1.74
0.0450[2.65%]
After Hours: 9:19AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.62 - 1.74
52 Week High/Low1.25 - 18.33
Open / Close1.66 / -
Float / Outstanding45M / 54.7M
Vol / Avg.441.1K / 1.3M
Mkt Cap92.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.67
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.4
Total Float45M

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$9.00

Lowest Price Target1

$4.00

Consensus Price Target1

$7.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
30000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • RBC Capital
  • HC Wainwright & Co.
  • SVB Leerink

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

HOOKIPA Pharma Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK)?
A

The latest price target for HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ: HOOK) was reported by RBC Capital on March 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting HOOK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 430.97% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK)?
A

The latest analyst rating for HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ: HOOK) was provided by RBC Capital, and HOOKIPA Pharma maintained their outperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of HOOKIPA Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for HOOKIPA Pharma was filed on March 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 25, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $9.00. The current price HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) is trading at is $1.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

