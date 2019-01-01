HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma
HOOKIPA Pharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ: HOOK) was reported by RBC Capital on March 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting HOOK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 430.97% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ: HOOK) was provided by RBC Capital, and HOOKIPA Pharma maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of HOOKIPA Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for HOOKIPA Pharma was filed on March 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $9.00. The current price HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) is trading at is $1.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
