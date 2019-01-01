Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Accenture
Accenture Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Accenture (NYSE: ACN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $480.00 expecting ACN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.86% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Accenture (NYSE: ACN) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Accenture maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Accenture, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Accenture was filed on April 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Accenture (ACN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $475.00 to $480.00. The current price Accenture (ACN) is trading at is $304.07, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
