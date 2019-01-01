Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics
Relmada Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLMD) was reported by Oppenheimer on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $64.00 expecting RLMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 230.07% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLMD) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Relmada Therapeutics maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Relmada Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Relmada Therapeutics was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $75.00 to $64.00. The current price Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) is trading at is $19.39, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
