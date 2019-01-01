Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hewlett Packard
Hewlett Packard Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) was reported by Citigroup on June 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.50 expecting HPE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -10.54% downside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) was provided by Citigroup, and Hewlett Packard maintained their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hewlett Packard, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hewlett Packard was filed on June 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hewlett Packard (HPE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.00 to $13.50. The current price Hewlett Packard (HPE) is trading at is $15.09, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
