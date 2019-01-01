Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) was reported by Barclays on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $46.00 expecting KDP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.37% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) was provided by Barclays, and Keurig Dr Pepper maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Keurig Dr Pepper, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Keurig Dr Pepper was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $44.00 to $46.00. The current price Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is trading at is $35.02, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
