Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) was reported by Deutsche Bank on March 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting DBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.26% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Designer Brands maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Designer Brands, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Designer Brands was filed on March 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Designer Brands (DBI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.00 to $20.00. The current price Designer Brands (DBI) is trading at is $15.84, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
