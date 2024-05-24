Apple To Rally Over 47%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Stifel boosted the price target for Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK from $775 to $825. Stifel analyst Jim Duffy maintained a Hold rating. Deckers Outdoor shares rose 1.3% to close at $904.65 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush raised the price target for Apple Inc. AAPL from $250 to $275. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating. Apple shares fell 2.1% to close at $186.88 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler raised Chord Energy Corporation CHRD price target from $231 to $233. Piper Sandler analyst Mark Lear maintained an Overweight rating. Chord Energy shares fell 0.6% to close at $176.64 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer slashed the price target for Workday, Inc. WDAY from $320 to $300. Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained an Outperform rating. Workday shares gained 0.4% to close at $260.90 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA price target from $600 to $500. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating. Ulta Beauty shares fell 0.6% to close at $376.14 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities increased Magnite, Inc. MGNI price target from $13 to $15. B of A Securities analyst Omar Dessouky upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Magnite shares fell 3.2% to close at $11.07 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised the price target for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ from $90 to $95. B of A Securities analyst Robert Ohmes maintained a Buy rating. BJ’s Wholesale Club shares rose 3.4% to close at $83.20 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho raised Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP price target from $85 to $115. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Microchip Technology shares fell 1.4% to close at $98.14 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel cut Saia, Inc. SAIA price target from $526 to $475. Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Saia shares rose 0.8% to close at $380.25 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird cut Titan Machinery Inc. TITN price target from $24 to $18. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained a Neutral rating. Titan Machinery shares fell 14.7% to close at $19.75 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
