Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) was reported by Barclays on May 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $491.00 expecting ULTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.41% upside). 44 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) was provided by Barclays, and Ulta Beauty maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ulta Beauty, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ulta Beauty was filed on May 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ulta Beauty (ULTA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $469.00 to $491.00. The current price Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is trading at is $404.41, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
