Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Saia
Saia Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) was reported by UBS on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $240.00 expecting SAIA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.51% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) was provided by UBS, and Saia upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Saia, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Saia was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Saia (SAIA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $213.00 to $240.00. The current price Saia (SAIA) is trading at is $195.90, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
