Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Workday
The latest price target for Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) was reported by DA Davidson on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $250.00 expecting WDAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.68% upside). 45 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) was provided by DA Davidson, and Workday maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Workday, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Workday was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Workday (WDAY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $300.00 to $250.00. The current price Workday (WDAY) is trading at is $168.15, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
