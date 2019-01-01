BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club
BJ's Wholesale Club Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $74.00 expecting BJ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.43% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and BJ's Wholesale Club maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BJ's Wholesale Club, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BJ's Wholesale Club was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) rating was a maintained with a price target of $70.00 to $74.00. The current price BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) is trading at is $58.07, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
