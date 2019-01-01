Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Magnite
Magnite Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) was reported by Susquehanna on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting MGNI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 112.20% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) was provided by Susquehanna, and Magnite maintained their positive rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Magnite, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Magnite was filed on February 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Magnite (MGNI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $37.00 to $24.00. The current price Magnite (MGNI) is trading at is $11.31, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
