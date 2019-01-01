Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics
Calliditas Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CALT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $62.00 expecting CALT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 244.25% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CALT) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Calliditas Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Calliditas Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Calliditas Therapeutics was filed on December 20, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 20, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $52.00 to $62.00. The current price Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) is trading at is $18.01, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
