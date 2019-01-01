Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) was reported by Stephens & Co. on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $41.00 expecting TITN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.76% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Titan Machinery maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Titan Machinery, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Titan Machinery was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Titan Machinery (TITN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $44.00 to $41.00. The current price Titan Machinery (TITN) is trading at is $26.84, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
