Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Deckers Outdoor
Deckers Outdoor Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) was reported by Cowen & Co. on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $407.00 expecting DECK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.72% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Deckers Outdoor maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Deckers Outdoor, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Deckers Outdoor was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Deckers Outdoor (DECK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $358.00 to $407.00. The current price Deckers Outdoor (DECK) is trading at is $271.83, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.