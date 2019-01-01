Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) was reported by BMO Capital on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $85.00 expecting MCHP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.00% upside). 32 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) was provided by BMO Capital, and Microchip Technology maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Microchip Technology, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Microchip Technology was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Microchip Technology (MCHP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $95.00 to $85.00. The current price Microchip Technology (MCHP) is trading at is $72.65, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
