Advance Auto Parts Reports Q4 Results, Joins B&G Foods, Vipshop, ADT And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP rose during Wednesday’s session following fourth quarter financial results.

Advance Auto Parts reported fourth-quarter revenues of $2.465 billion, almost in line with the Wall Street view of $2.464 billion. Comparable store sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 1.4%. The company reported a quarterly loss of 59 cents per share.

Advance Auto Parts shares gained 5.3% to $68.18 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND rose 44% to $10.83 as the company reported stronger-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT surged 36% to $7.59 after the company announced FDA acceptance and priority review of the NDA for govorestat for the treatment of Classic Galactosemia. The company also announced a $100 million private placement.

ACM Research, Inc. ACMR gained 34.2% to $29.25 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter FY23 results.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX shares jumped 32.1% to $7.99 following fourth-quarter results.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST gained 31.5% to $8.81 following strong quarterly sales.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY rose 29.9% to $1.9350. Polestar secured $1 billion external funding.

Editas Medicine, Inc. EDIT gained 27.7% to $11.31 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX jumped 27.2% to $17.69 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Qurate Retail, Inc. QRTEA rose 22% to $1.71 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS gained 21.4% to $11.41 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance.

Flywire Corporation FLYW climbed 17.6% to $28.84 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO surged 17.3% to $26.32 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 net sales guidance.

J-Long Group Limited JL gained 17.2% to $18.90.

Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV rose 16% to $20.28 as the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. LTH gained 15.3% to $14.32 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results and issued first-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.

Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS gained 12.4% to $19.49 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results.

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR climbed 10.9% to $967.01.

Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS rose 10.5% to $145.33 after the company reported mixed fourth quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. AGO gained 9.8% to $94.11 following fourth quarter financial results.

eBay Inc. EBAY rose 8.4% to $48.15 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results.

ADT Inc. ADT climbed 7.2% to $7.00 following upbeat earnings.

