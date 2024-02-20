Alaska Air To Rally Around 36%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Loading...
- Chardan Capital raised the price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA from $29 to $34. Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits maintained a Buy rating. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares fell 7.3% to close at $9.15 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein boosted Southwest Airlines Co. LUV price target from $26 to $32. Bernstein analyst David Vernon upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. Southwest shares fell 0.8% to close at $33.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target for Ball Corporation BALL from $61 to $74. RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform. Ball shares fell 0.2% to close at $62.09 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank raised Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK price target from $44 to $51. Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Alaska Air shares fell 0.6% to close at $37.52 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital increased the price target for W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW from $925 to $1,000. Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Grainger shares fell 0.8% to close at $935.80 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham boosted the price target for DraftKings Inc. DKNG from $50 to $54. Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating. DraftKings shares gained 0.3% to close at $44.57 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. increased ADC Therapeutics SA ADCT price target from $3 to $9. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns maintained a Buy rating. ADC Therapeutics shares gained 6.4% to close at $5.29 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush cut Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. HPP price target from $11 to $7.5. Wedbush analyst Richard Anderson downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Hudson Pacific Properties shares gained 0.3% to close at $7.25 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank boosted JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU price target from $4 to $9. Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. JetBlue shares fell 2.8% to close at $6.96 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt raised Synopsys, Inc. SNPS price target from $570 to $615. Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Synopsys shares fell 0.9% to close at $552.91 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
