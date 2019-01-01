Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) was reported by Morgan Stanley on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting HPP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.26% downside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Hudson Pacific Properties maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hudson Pacific Properties, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hudson Pacific Properties was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $22.00 to $18.00. The current price Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) is trading at is $19.62, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
