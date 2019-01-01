Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) was reported by Stifel on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting IOVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 72.64% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) was provided by Stifel, and Iovance Biotherapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Iovance Biotherapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $26.00 to $13.00. The current price Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) is trading at is $7.53, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.