This Analyst With 87% Accuracy Rate Sees Around 20% Upside In Twilio - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points during the session. All three major indices recorded losses last week, ending their five-week winning streaks. The S&P 500 fell by 0.42%, while the Dow lost 0.11% during the week.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Benzinga's Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Trevor Walsh

Analyst Firm: JMP Securities

JMP Securities Ratings Accuracy: 89%

Latest Rating: Reiterated a Market Outperform rating on Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL with a price target of $490 on Feb. 16, 2024. This analyst sees around 11% increase in the stock.

Recent News: Tyler Technologies reported mixed financial results for its fourth quarter.

Analyst: William Power

Analyst Firm: Baird

Baird Ratings Accuracy: 87%

Latest Rating: Maintained a Neutral rating on Twilio Inc. TWLO and raised the price target from $65 to $70 on Feb. 15, 2024. This analyst sees around 20% upside in the stock.

Recent News: Twilio's fourth-quarter revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $1.08 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

Analyst: Mark Kelley

Analyst Firm: Stifel

Stifel Ratings Accuracy: 87%

Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD and boosted the price target from $80 to $100 on Feb. 16, 2024. This analyst sees around 14% upside in the stock.

Recent News: The Trade Desk reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

Analyst: Keith Hughes

Analyst Firm: Truist Securities

Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy: 87%

Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. SITE and increased the price target from $170 to $204 on Feb. 15, 2024. This analyst sees around 23% surge in the stock.

Recent News: SiteOne Landscape Supply reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

Analyst: Jay McCanless

Analyst Firm: Wedbush

Wedbush Ratings Accuracy: 87%

Latest Rating: Maintained an Outperform rating on The GEO Group, Inc. GEO and increased the price target from $14 to $15 on Feb. 16, 2024. This analyst sees over 23% upside in the stock.

Recent News: The GEO Group reported fourth-quarter FY23 revenue of $608.3 million, beating the consensus of $597.5 million.

