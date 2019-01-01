Ball (NYSE:BALL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ball
Ball Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ball (NYSE: BALL) was reported by Truist Securities on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $93.00 expecting BALL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.29% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ball (NYSE: BALL) was provided by Truist Securities, and Ball upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ball, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ball was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ball (BALL) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $93.00. The current price Ball (BALL) is trading at is $70.30, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
