ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ADC Therapeutics
The latest price target for ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting ADCT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 131.61% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and ADC Therapeutics maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ADC Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ADC Therapeutics was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $30.00 to $17.00. The current price ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) is trading at is $7.34, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
