JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for JetBlue Airways
The latest price target for JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) was reported by JP Morgan on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting JBLU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.61% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) was provided by JP Morgan, and JetBlue Airways downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of JetBlue Airways, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for JetBlue Airways was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest JetBlue Airways (JBLU) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $24.00 to $12.00. The current price JetBlue Airways (JBLU) is trading at is $10.47, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
