DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) was reported by Oppenheimer on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting DKNG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.04% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) was provided by Oppenheimer, and DraftKings maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of DraftKings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for DraftKings was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest DraftKings (DKNG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $32.00 to $24.00. The current price DraftKings (DKNG) is trading at is $14.72, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
