Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Southwest Airlines
The latest price target for Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) was reported by Citigroup on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $53.00 expecting LUV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.47% upside). 32 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) was provided by Citigroup, and Southwest Airlines maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Southwest Airlines, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Southwest Airlines was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Southwest Airlines (LUV) rating was a maintained with a price target of $48.00 to $53.00. The current price Southwest Airlines (LUV) is trading at is $45.90, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
