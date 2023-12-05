Why Daktronics Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 10%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Shares of Daktronics, Inc. DAKT moved lower during Tuesday’s session following weak quarterly results.

Daktronics posted quarterly earnings of 5 cents per share, missing market estimates of 13 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $199.37 million versus expectations of $213.70 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

Daktronics shares declined 10.7% to $9.15 on Tuesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Meiwu Technology Company Limited WNW shares climbed 80.6% to $0.13.

shares climbed 80.6% to $0.13. Volato Group, Inc. SOAR shares gained 72% to $15.13.

shares gained 72% to $15.13. Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND jumped 62.6% to $6.23 after the company announced results in its cocaine addiction treatment.

jumped 62.6% to $6.23 after the company announced results in its cocaine addiction treatment. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR climbed 46.9% to $0.8946 after the company announced initial results from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy of stenoparib in women with advanced ovarian cancer.

climbed 46.9% to $0.8946 after the company announced initial results from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy of stenoparib in women with advanced ovarian cancer. Nxu, Inc. NXU gained 30% to $0.0361 after gaining 29% on Monday. NXU named Sarah Wyant as interim CFO, succeeding Apoorv Dwivedi.

gained 30% to $0.0361 after gaining 29% on Monday. NXU named Sarah Wyant as interim CFO, succeeding Apoorv Dwivedi. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. XBP surged 24.7% to $47.40.

surged 24.7% to $47.40. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. TVTX gained 24% to $7.80. Travere completed successful pre-NDA meeting for FILSPARI in IgAN. Citigroup upgraded Travere Therapeutics from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $7 to $10.

gained 24% to $7.80. Travere completed successful pre-NDA meeting for FILSPARI in IgAN. Citigroup upgraded Travere Therapeutics from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $7 to $10. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. HCDI climbed 19.4% to $1.29.

climbed 19.4% to $1.29. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH surged 17% to $1.3806. Mercurity Fintech announced a $6 million private placement financing.

surged 17% to $1.3806. Mercurity Fintech announced a $6 million private placement financing. Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS jumped 15.7% to $0.2179. HeartSciences received FDA confirmation to change clearance pathway for MyoVista wavECG device and associated AI-ECG algorithm to a 510(k) submission from a De Novo process.

jumped 15.7% to $0.2179. HeartSciences received FDA confirmation to change clearance pathway for MyoVista wavECG device and associated AI-ECG algorithm to a 510(k) submission from a De Novo process. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. GYRE gained 15.5% to $18.56.

gained 15.5% to $18.56. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. ACRV climbed 13.2% to $5.93.

climbed 13.2% to $5.93. MSP Recovery, Inc. LIFW gained 12% to $3.7600.

gained 12% to $3.7600. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. EYPT rose 8.3% to $19.86.

rose 8.3% to $19.86. GitLab Inc. GTLB rose 6.8% to $56.55 after the company posted better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for FY24.

Losers

Replimune Group, Inc. REPL shares fell 48.1% to $6.39 after the company announced results from the primary analysis of the CERPASS trial evaluating RP1 in combination with cemiplimab for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic CSCC and provided initial data for all patients in the anti-PD1 failed melanoma cohort of the IGNYTE clinical trial.

shares fell 48.1% to $6.39 after the company announced results from the primary analysis of the CERPASS trial evaluating RP1 in combination with cemiplimab for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic CSCC and provided initial data for all patients in the anti-PD1 failed melanoma cohort of the IGNYTE clinical trial. iBio, Inc. IBIO dipped 42.1% to $1.5625 after the company announced pricing of a $4.5 million public offering.

dipped 42.1% to $1.5625 after the company announced pricing of a $4.5 million public offering. Designer Brands Inc. DBI fell 31.2% to $8.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and lowered FY23 adjusted EPS guidance.

fell 31.2% to $8.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and lowered FY23 adjusted EPS guidance. U Power Limited UCAR declined 26.9% to $0.4999. U Power recently announced pricing of its registered follow-on offering.

declined 26.9% to $0.4999. U Power recently announced pricing of its registered follow-on offering. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. SSNT shares fell 24.7% to $9.40 after jumping 240% on Monday. SilverSun Technologies announced Jacobs Private Equity II and minority co-investors will invest $1 billion in the company.

shares fell 24.7% to $9.40 after jumping 240% on Monday. SilverSun Technologies announced Jacobs Private Equity II and minority co-investors will invest $1 billion in the company. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. NRSN fell 24.2% to $1.1293. NeuroSense said it met its primary safety and tolerability & secondary clinical efficacy endpoints in its Phase 2b PARADIGM trial of PrimeC in ALS.

fell 24.2% to $1.1293. NeuroSense said it met its primary safety and tolerability & secondary clinical efficacy endpoints in its Phase 2b PARADIGM trial of PrimeC in ALS. JOANN Inc. JOAN shares fell 23.7% to $0.6799 after the company reported third-quarter earnings.

shares fell 23.7% to $0.6799 after the company reported third-quarter earnings. Mainz Biomed N.V. MYNZ dipped 23% to $1.2250. Mainz Biomed reported topline results from U.S. eAArly DETECT study evaluating novel mRNA biomarkers.

dipped 23% to $1.2250. Mainz Biomed reported topline results from U.S. eAArly DETECT study evaluating novel mRNA biomarkers. GRI Bio, Inc. GRI shares fell 19.1% to $0.5968. GRI Bio commenced patient enrollment in Phase 2a biomarker study evaluating lead program GRI-0621 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

shares fell 19.1% to $0.5968. GRI Bio commenced patient enrollment in Phase 2a biomarker study evaluating lead program GRI-0621 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. SEEL declined 18.4% to $1.60.

declined 18.4% to $1.60. America's Car-Mart, Inc. CRMT fell 18% to $66.31 after the company reported second-quarter financial results.

fell 18% to $66.31 after the company reported second-quarter financial results. Alterity Therapeutics Limited ATHE dipped 14.8% to $3.58. Alterity Therapeutics will host webcast to discuss ATH434 efficacy data in primates and recent clinical progress on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in the US.

dipped 14.8% to $3.58. Alterity Therapeutics will host webcast to discuss ATH434 efficacy data in primates and recent clinical progress on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in the US. Sphere Entertainment Co. SPHR declined 13.5% to $29.07. Sphere Entertainment announced a private offering of $225 million of convertible senior notes.

declined 13.5% to $29.07. Sphere Entertainment announced a private offering of $225 million of convertible senior notes. Genelux Corporation GNLX fell 12.8% to $11.85.

fell 12.8% to $11.85. Evolent Health, Inc. EVH fell 10.8% to $26.15 after the company announced a proposed offering of $350M of convertible senior notes due 2029.

fell 10.8% to $26.15 after the company announced a proposed offering of $350M of convertible senior notes due 2029. Worthington Steel, Inc. WS declined 9.6% to $21.82.

declined 9.6% to $21.82. Farfetch Limited FTCH fell 9.6% to $1.1650.

fell 9.6% to $1.1650. ArcBest Corporation ARCB dipped 9.4% to $113.14.

dipped 9.4% to $113.14. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VRPX fell 8.5% to $0.4150 after surging 12% on Monday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals recently appointed Gerald Bruce as CEO and Eric Floyd as Chairman.

fell 8.5% to $0.4150 after surging 12% on Monday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals recently appointed Gerald Bruce as CEO and Eric Floyd as Chairman. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI shares fell 8.3% to $67.79 after the company reported a proposed private placement of $550 million of convertible senior notes.

shares fell 8.3% to $67.79 after the company reported a proposed private placement of $550 million of convertible senior notes. GameStop Corp. GME fell 8.2% to $15.60.

