Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 10
EPS
$-0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$139.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$139.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Daktronics using advanced sorting and filters.
Daktronics Questions & Answers
When is Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) reporting earnings?
Daktronics (DAKT) is scheduled to report earnings on June 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 10, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.06.
What were Daktronics’s (NASDAQ:DAKT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $143.7M, which missed the estimate of $145.1M.
