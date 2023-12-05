Ethereum Falls But Remains Above This Key Level; FTX Token, Gnosis Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $41,800 level on Tuesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, recorded losses, but remained above the key $2,200 mark this morning.
Casper CSPR/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while FTX Token FTT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.54 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.2%. BTC was trading higher by 0.7% at $41,890 while ETH fell by around 1% to $2,203 on Tuesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Casper CSPR/USD
Price: $0.04489
24-hour gain: 27.4%
Stacks STX/USD
Price: $1.15
24-hour gain: 24.2%
Conflux CFX/USD
Price: $0.2116
24-hour gain: 23.3%
ORDI ORDI/USD
Price: $49.88
24-hour gain: 21%
KuCoin Token KCS/USD
Price: $9.45
24-hour gain: 14.4%
Losers
FTX Token FTT/USD
Price: $4.30
24-hour drop: 12.3%
Gnosis GNO/USD
Price: $195.71
24-hour drop: 5.6%
THORChain RUNE/USD
Price: $6.28
24-hour drop: 4.9%
Render RNDR/USD
Price: $3.52
24-hour drop: 4.8%
dYdX (ethDYDX) ETHDYDX/USD
Price: $3.04
24-hour drop: 4.2%
