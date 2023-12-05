Ethereum Falls But Remains Above This Key Level; FTX Token, Gnosis Among Top Losers

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $41,800 level on Tuesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, recorded losses, but remained above the key $2,200 mark this morning.

Casper CSPR/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while FTX Token FTT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.54 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.2%. BTC was trading higher by 0.7% at $41,890 while ETH fell by around 1% to $2,203 on Tuesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Casper CSPR/USD

Price: $0.04489

24-hour gain: 27.4%

Stacks STX/USD

Price: $1.15

24-hour gain: 24.2%

Conflux CFX/USD

Price: $0.2116

24-hour gain: 23.3%

ORDI ORDI/USD

Price: $49.88

24-hour gain: 21%

KuCoin Token KCS/USD

Price: $9.45

24-hour gain: 14.4%

Losers

FTX Token FTT/USD

Price: $4.30

24-hour drop: 12.3%

Gnosis GNO/USD

Price: $195.71

24-hour drop: 5.6%

THORChain RUNE/USD

Price: $6.28

24-hour drop: 4.9%

Render RNDR/USD

Price: $3.52

24-hour drop: 4.8%

dYdX (ethDYDX) ETHDYDX/USD

Price: $3.04

24-hour drop: 4.2%

