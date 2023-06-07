EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In May, Including Tesla, C3.ai, Palantir And More

Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases on Benzinga Pro, a source for traders to see the latest news on the overall market and individual tickers.

Here is a look at the most-searched stocks on Benzinga Pro during May 2023. Year-to-date and 52-week ranges are based on June 7, 2023 prices.

1. SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF SPY

Month End Price: $417.85

52-Week Range: $348.11 to $431.73

YTD Return: +12.3%

January/February/March/April Search Rank: 1st/1st/1st/1st

2022 Search Rank: 1st

2. Tesla Inc TSLA

Month End Price: $203.93

52-Week Range: $101.81 to $314.67

YTD Return: +109.8%

January/February/March/April Search Rank: 2nd/2nd/2nd/2nd

2022 Search Rank: 2nd

3. Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Month End Price: $378.34

52-Week Range: $108.13 to $419.38

YTD Return: +169.1%

January/February/March/April Search Rank: 6th/3rd/3rd/8th

2022 Search Rank: 4th

4. Advanced Micro Devices, inc. AMD

Month End Price: $118.21

52-Week Range: $54.57 to $130.79

YTD Return: +89.5%

January/February/March/April Search Rank: 12th/Not in Top 20/9th/14th

2022 Search Rank: 5th

5. C3.ai Inc AI

Month End Price: $40.01

52-Week Range: $10.16 to $44.02

YTD Return: +225.1%

January/February/March/April Search Rank: Not in Top 20/9th/Not in Top 20/6th

2022 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

6. Apple Inc AAPL

Month End Price: $177.25

52-Week Range: $124.17 to $184.95

YTD Return: +43.0%

January/February/March/April Search Rank: 3rd/4th/5th/10th

2022 Search Rank: 3rd

7. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

Month End Price: $120.58

52-Week Range: $81.43 to $146.57

YTD Return: +44.2%

January/February/March/April Search Rank: 19th/7th/16th/4th

2022 Search Rank: 8th

8. PacWest Bancorp PACW

Month End Price: $6.45

52-Week Range: $2.48 to $32.29

YTD Return: -62.8%

January/February/March/April Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

2022 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

9. Palantir Technologies PLTR

Month End Price: $14.71

52-Week Range: $5.87 to $17.16

YTD Return: +150.9%

January/February/March/April Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

2022 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

10. Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 ETF QQQ

Month End Price: $352.04

52-Week Range: $254.26 to $357.50

YTD Return: +33.2%

January/February/March/April Search Rank: 10th/5th/14th/12th

2022 Search Rank: 6th

Honorable Mentions: The following stocks were the 11th to 20th most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in May 2023.

11. GSI Technology, Inc. GSIT

12. Top KingWin Ltd TCJH

13. Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL

14. Nano-X Imaging Ltd NNOX

15. Top Financial Group Ltd TOP

16. Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL

17. Meta Platforms Inc META

18. GD Culture Group Ltd GDC

19. Upstart Holdings Inc UPST

20. Troika Media Group TRKA

The top 10 most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in May saw six carryovers from the month of April. Dropping out of the top 10 from April were First Republic Bank, Guardforce AI Co Ltd GFAI, CXApp Inc CXAI and Microsoft Corporation MSFT.

Most surprising might be the drop of Microsoft, which ranked in the top 10 in the previous four months before falling to 22nd place in the month of May.

The drop of GFAI and CXAI might also show that investors are paying less attention to artificial intelligence stocks outside of Nvidia and C3.ai.

Semiconductor stocks Nvidia and AMD both moved up the list ranking third and fourth for the month of May, respectively.

Palantir made a surprise entry in the top 10, after previously ranking outside the top 20 in all other months in 2023. The stock was previously ranked as a top ticker on Benzinga Pro in 2021.

The 11th through 20th tickers feature many names new to the list with names that may be unrecognizable to most investors outside of Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Upstart.

