EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Most Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In March – Including Tesla, Apple, AMC And More

Here is a look at the most-searched stocks on Benzinga Pro during March 2023. Year-to-date and 52-week ranges are through the month of March.

1. SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF SPY

Month End Price: $409.39

52-Week Range: $348.11 to $457.83

YTD Return: +7.5%

January/February Search Rank: 1st/1st

2022 Search Rank: 1st

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF ranked as the top searched ticker. The interest comes as the S&P 500 rebounds in 2023, interest grows following the index's worst annual performance since 2008, experienced in 2022. The ETF continues to be a gauge of overall market health and is tagged by Benzinga Pro on many macroeconomic stories and news alerts.

2. Tesla Inc TSLA

Month End Price: $207.46

52-Week Range: $101.81 to $384.29

YTD Return: +91.9%

January/February Search Rank: 2nd/2nd

2022 Search Rank: 2nd

Electric vehicle leader Tesla continues to be the most searched non-ETF ticker on Benzinga Pro. The stock is rebounding in 2023 after posting a share price decline in 2022. The stock will likely rank high for searches in April, with quarterly delivery and production results and quarterly financial results during the month.

3. Nvidia Corp NVDA

Month End Price: $277.77

52-Week Range: $108.13 to $278.34

YTD Return: +94.0%

January/February Search Rank: 6th/3rd

2022 Search Rank: 4th

Shares of Nvidia are up significantly in 2023 with the technology sector rebounding. The tech giant is also seen as a beneficiary of the surging interest in artificial intelligence, which could be a multi-billion opportunity for the company.

4. Mullen Automotive MULN

Month End Price: $0.13

52-Week Range: $0.09 to $3.12

YTD Return: -59.2%

January/February Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

2022 Search Rank: 14th

Electric vehicle company Mullen Automotive saw interest soar in the month of March, which included several delivery and partnership announcements. The stock is down over 50% in 2023.

5. Apple Inc AAPL

Month End Price: $164.90

52-Week Range: $124.17 to $178.49

YTD Return: +31.9%

January/February Search Rank: 3rd/4th

2022 Search Rank: 3rd

Technology giant Apple slides to fifth among searched tickers on Benzinga Pro for the month of March. The move comes as a result of other tickers seeing increased interest and Apple maintaining a steady search volume in March. The stock is up over 30% year-to-date in 2023 and will likely remain in the top 10 each month.

6. Imperial Petroleum IMPP

Month End Price: $0.19

52-Week Range: $01.5 to $1.57

YTD Return: -19.3%

January/February Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

2022 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

The small-cap oil stock saw shares surge in March after a company update reported a net asset value update for the stock. The report said Imperial Petroleum had a net asset value of $1.49 per common share outstanding and $1.17 on a fully diluted basis, significantly above where shares trade.

7. Moderna Inc MRNA

Month End Price: $153.58

52-Week Range: $115.03 to $217.25

YTD Return: -14.2%

January/February Search Rank: 15th, Not in Top 20

2022 Search Rank: 11th

Moderna saw increased interest in the month of March, which came amid news the company wanted to charge $130 for each COVID-19 vaccine dose and could get additional booster shots authorized. Moderna also announced a collaboration with Generation Bio GBIO

8. AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC

Month End Price: $5.01

52-Week Range: $3.77 to $16.89

YTD Return: +27.5%

January/February Search Rank: 16th/12th

2022 Search Rank: 9th

Movie theater leader AMC re-entered the top 10 stocks searched on Benzinga Pro for the month of March. The increased interest came as shareholders voted to approve a vote for the conversion of AMC Preferred Equity Units APE into common shares. The company also was the subject of a takeover rumor.

9. Advanced Micro Devices AMD

Month End Price: $98.01

52-Week Range: $54.57 to $110.94

YTD Return: +53.1%

January/February Search Rank: 12th/Not in Top 20

2022 Search Rank: 5th

AMD re-joined the top 10 tickers, likely the result of increased interest in large technology companies as the sector rebounds in 2023.

10. Hycroft Mining Holding Corp HYMC

Month End Price: $0.43

52-Week Range: $0.31 to $2.31

YTD Return: -19.9%

January/February Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

2022 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

Mining company Hycroft ranked 10th for the month, which comes as the company reported full-year financial results. Hycroft reported $32.2 million and $1 million in revenue for gold and silver respectively for the full financial year.

Honorable Mentions: The following stocks were the 11th to 20th most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in March 2023.

11. Zscaler Inc ZS

12. Meta Platforms META

13. Indonesia Energy INDO

14. Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ

15. Alibaba Group Holding BABA

16. Amazon.com Inc AMZN

17. Nio Inc NIO

18. Camber Energy CEI

19. GameStop Corp GME

20. Costco Wholesale Corp COST

The top searched stocks in March saw only four of the top 10 names carry over from the month of February.

The Invesco QQQ Trust, Meta Platforms and Amazon all dropped from the top 10 into the 11th through 20th range for search interest.

Three of the most searched stocks for the month of February ranked outside the top 20 tickers in March with Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY, C3.ai Inc AI and Carvana Co CVNA all falling off the list.

