EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Most Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In January: Where Do SPY, Tesla, Apple And Ford Rank?

Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases on Benzinga Pro, a source for traders to see the latest news on the overall market and individual tickers.

Here is a look at the most-searched stocks on Benzinga Pro for the month of January 2023. Current prices and year-to-date performance are based on Feb. 3, 2023, and do not include dividends.

1. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY

Current Price: $411.26

52-Week Range: $348.11 to $462.07

YTD Return: +8%

Market Cap: $392 billion (assets under management)

December Search Rank: 1st

2022 Search Rank: 1st

The SPDR S&P 500 ETR continued to rank as the top searched ticker. This comes as the ticker is one of the leading indicators of overall market health and also is tagged on global economic issues.

2. Tesla Inc TSLA

Current Price: $188.93

52-Week Range: $101.81 to $384.29

YTD Return: +74.8%

Market Cap: $596 billion

December Search Rank: 2nd

2022 Search Rank: 2nd

Tesla ranked as the second most searched ticker in January, a month that saw the company report quarterly earnings and share several updates on the business.

3. Apple Inc AAPL

Current Price: $154.30

52-Week Range: $124.17 to $179.61

YTD Return: +23.4%

Market Cap: $2.4 trillion

December Search Rank: 13th

2022 Search Rank: 3rd

Apple ranked third, rebounding from a 13th-place finish in December. The stock could shoot up the leaderboard in February, a month that saw quarterly earnings reported.

4. Microsoft Corporation MSFT

Current Price: $257.21

52-Week Range: $213.43 to $315.95

YTD Return: +7.4%

Market Cap: $2 trillion

December Search Rank: Not in top 20

2022 Search Rank: 10th

Microsoft climbed back into the top five after reporting quarterly earnings in the month of January.

5. Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG

Current Price $0.72

52-Week Range; $0.41 to $2.61

YTD Return: +54.3%

Market Cap: $169 million

December Search Rank: Not in top 20

2022 Search Rank: Not in top 20

Vinco Ventures saw strong search interest in the month of January and was mentioned on social media as a short squeeze candidate.

6. NVIDIA Corp NVDA

Current Price: $210.68

52-Week Range: $108.13 to $289.46

YTD Return: +47.2%

Market Cap: $534 billion

December Search Rank: Not in top 20

2022 Search Rank: 4th

NVIDA ranked sixth for the month of January with shares up nearly 50% to start 2023.

7. Ford Motor Company F

Current Price: $13.13

52-Week Range: $10.61 to $18.63

YTD Return: +12.4%

Market Cap: $58 billion

December Search Rank: Not in top 20

2022 Search Rank: 12th

Auto giant Ford ranked 7th in the month of January, moving up from its ranking in December. The stock could continue to rank in the top ten in February, with its quarterly earnings recently reported.

8. Lucid Group LCID

Current Price: $11.61

52-Week Range: $6.09 to $30.12

YTD Return: +88.2%

Market Cap: $22 billion

December Search Rank: Not in top 20

2022 Search Rank: 20th

Shares of Lucid spiked in January on the heels of rumors of buyout interest in the electric vehicle company by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which owns a large percentage of the company already.

9. Netflix Inc NFLX

Current Price: $367.41

52-Week Range: $162.71 to $412.98

YTD Return: +24.7%

Market Cap: $163 billion

December Search Rank: Not in top 20

2022 Search Rank: 9th

Netflix ranked ninth in January after reporting financial earnings. The company said it added 7.7 million paid subscribers in the fourth quarter, beating company expectations and a target from most analysts.

10. Invesco QQQ ETF QQQ

Current Price: $305.95

52-Week Range: $254.26 to $371.83

YTD Return: +15.6%

Market Cap: $165 billion (assets under management)

December Search Rank: 8th

2022 Search Rank: 6th

The Invesco QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, continues to be one of the top searched tickers on Benzinga Pro. The ETF fell down the leaderboard in January, which could be something to watch going forward.

Honorable Mentions: The following stocks were the 11th to 20th most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in January 2023.

11. Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC

12. Advanced Micro Devices AMD

13. SoFi Technologies SOFI

14. Immix Biopharma IMMX

15. Moderna Inc MRNA

16. AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC

17. Peloton Interactive PTON

18. Alibaba Group Holding BABA

19. Amazon.com Inc AMZN

20. Reliance Global Group RELI

The top searched-for-stocks on Benzinga Pro in January were significantly different from December. The month of December saw several small-cap biotechnology stocks with catalysts shoot up the leaderboard.

The top 10 in January included four of the top 20 searched tickers from December and nine stocks that ranked in the top 20 searched tickers overall in 2022.

For more insights into what Benzinga readers are searching for and stocks seeing increased sentiment, check out the recently launched Stock Whisper Index, which highlights stocks to watch.