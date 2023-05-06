EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In April, Including Tesla, First Republic Bank And Several AI Stocks

Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases on Benzinga Pro, a source for traders to see the latest news on the overall market and individual tickers.

Here is a look at the most-searched stocks on Benzinga Pro during March 2023. Year-to-date and 52-week ranges are through the month of April.

1. SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF SPY

Month End Price: $415.93

52-Week Range: $348.11 to $431.73

YTD Return: +9.2%

January/February/March Search Rank: 1st/1st/1st

2022 Search Rank: 1st

2. Tesla Inc TSLA

Month End Price: $164.31

52-Week Range: $101.81 to $318.50

YTD Return: +52.0%

January/February/March Search Rank: 2nd/2nd/2nd

2022 Search Rank: 2nd

3. First Republic Bank FRC

Month End Price: $3.51

52-Week Range: $2.99 to $171.09

YTD Return: -97.1%

January/February/March Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

2022 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

4. Amazon.com Inc AMZN

Month End Price: $105.45

52-Week Range: $81.43 to $146.57

YTD Return: +22.9%

January/February/March Search Rank: 19th/7th/16th

2022 Search Rank: 8th

5. GuardforceAI GFAI

Month End Price: $15.50

52-Week Range: $3.81 to $36.90

YTD Return: +137.7%

January/February/March Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

2022 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

6. C3.ai Inc AI

Month End Price: $17.82

52-Week Range: $10.16 to $34.68

YTD Return: +61.0%

January/February/March Search Rank: Not in Top 20/9th/Not in Top 20

2022 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

7. CXApp Inc CXAI

Month End Price: $12.59

52-Week Range: $1.21 to $20.67

YTD Return: March IPO

January/February/March Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

2022 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

8. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

Month End Price: $277.49

52-Week Range: $108.13 to $281.10

YTD Return: +93.9%

January/February/March Search Rank: 6th/3rd/3rd

2022 Search Rank: 4th

9. Microsoft Corporation MSFT

Month End Price: $307.26

52-Week Range: $213.43 to $308.93

YTD Return: +28.3%

January/February/March Search Rank: 4th/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

2022 Search Rank: 10th

10. Apple Inc AAPL

Month End Price: $169.68

52-Week Range: 124.17 to $176.15

YTD Return: +35.7%

January/February/March Search Rank: 3rd/4th/5th

2022 Search Rank: 3rd

Honorable Mentions: The following stocks were the 11th to 20th most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in April 2023.

11. Meta Platforms META

12. Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ

13. CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP

14. Advanced Micro Devices AMD

15. U Power UCAR

16. Petros Pharmaceuticals PTPI

17. Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL

18. TOP Financial Group TOP

19. Netflix Inc NFLX

20. ContraFect Corporation CFRX

The top ten most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in April saw only four carryovers from March: the SPY, Tesla, NVIDIA and Apple. The carryovers were among the five most-searched tickers in March, but NVIDIA and Apple dropped to eighth and tenth respectively last month.

Bank stocks and artificial intelligence stocks were also hot and highly volatile in April, which explains the inclusion of First Republic, GuardforceAI, C3.ai and CXAPP Inc.

Amazon, which typically hovers in the top 20, soared to fourth place after its quarterly earnings were reported in April. Microsoft also climbed to ninth after not being in the top 20 in February or March, following its report on its quarterly financial results in April.

Notable stocks that dropped out of the top 20 in April were Moderna Inc MRNA, which was in the top 20 in January, February and March, and AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC, which was also in the top 20 during that span.

