Moderna Inc MRNA and Generation Bio Co GBIO have collaborated to combine the application of each company's platform by developing novel nucleic acid therapeutics, including those capable of reaching immune cells, to accelerate their respective pipelines of non-viral genetic medicines.

Moderna may advance two immune cell programs using a jointly developed ctLNP to deliver ceDNA.

In addition, Moderna may advance two liver programs, each of which may use a liver-targeted ctLNP developed by Generation Bio to deliver ceDNA.

Moderna retains an option to license a third program for either immune cells or the liver.

Generation Bio will receive a $40 million upfront cash payment and a $36 million equity investment.

Moderna will fund all collaboration work, including a research pre-payment.

The agreement additionally gives Moderna the right to purchase additional Generation Bio shares.

Generation Bio is eligible for certain exclusivity fees, potential development and regulatory milestones, and royalties on products Moderna advances using ctLNP technology developed under the collaboration.

Price Action: GBIO shares are up 13.4% at $4.40 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

