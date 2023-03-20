ñol


Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 24%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 20, 2023 2:18 PM | 5 min read
Gainers

  • Loyalty Ventures Inc. LYLT gained 121.1% to $0.19. Shares of companies in the broader communication, media & entertainment industry traded higher as stocks rebound from recent weakness stemming from instability concerns in the financial sector, which could impact future Fed policy.
  • Gelesis Holdings, Inc. GLS gained 82.7% to $0.2010.
  • Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR gained 72.5% to $0.1812 after the company said it dosed the first patient in its trial studying advanced solid tumors.
  • Ambipar Emergency Response AMBI shares climbed 60.5% to $13.18.
  • Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. LFCR gained 60% to $2.67. Lifecore Biomedical, on Friday, reported worse-than-expected Q2 financial results.
  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. ACER jumped 55% to $1.04. EF Hutton reiterated Acer Therapeutics with a Buy and maintained a $7 price target.
  • Biocept, Inc. BIOC gained 47.2% to $0.3472. Biocept engaged a financial advisor to explore strategic alternatives.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM jumped 46% to $1.54.
  • Boxed, Inc. BOXD climbed 43% to $0.1447.
  • New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB gained 40% to $9.18 after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced NYCB subsidiary Flagstar Bank entered into a purchase agreement for Signature Bridge Bank. Multiple analysts upgraded the stock in the wake of the announcement.
  • Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM gained 31% to $0.5506.
  • Gossamer Bio, Inc. GOSS jumped 27.5% to $1.2250. Gossamer Bio, on Friday, posted a Q4 loss of $0.59 per share.
  • Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. TMPO gained 27% to $0.61.
  • Golden Minerals Company AUMN rose 27% to $0.2578.
  • FG Financial Group, Inc. FGF gained 23.7% to $2.50.
  • SuRo Capital Corp. SSSS shares climbed 19.1% to $3.49. SuRo Capital will commence a modified Dutch Auction tender offer to repurchase up to 3 million shares of its common stock.
  • Lavoro Limited LVRO gained 17.1% to $8.09.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC rose 15% to $14.40.
  • Genelux Corporation GNLX gained 12.9% to $30.82.
  • Franchise Group, Inc. FRG jumped 11.8% to $25.44. Franchise Group revealed the receipt of an unsolicited non-binding proposal to acquire all of its outstanding shares at $30.00 per share in cash.
  • Talos Energy Inc. TALO gained 10.8% to $13.17 after the company announced a $100 million share repurchase authorization.
  • PacWest Bancorp PACW gained 10.1% to $10.22 after the company provided an update on its liquidity position.
  • Sigma Lithium Corporation SGML climbed 9.6% to $36.49.
  • UMB Financial Corporation UMBF rose 8.8% to $ 63.40.
  • Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. ABR gained 8.8% to $12.18.
  • iStar Inc. STAR climbed 8.2% to $7.30.
  • OSI Systems, Inc. OSIS gained 8% to $98.42. OSI Systems secured an award valued at $600 million, which includes 16% value added tax (VAT), from Mexico's Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (SEDENA) for cargo and vehicle inspection systems and related services.
  • BankUnited, Inc. BKU gained 6.8% to $22.70.
  • Value Line, Inc. VALU gained 6.7% to $49.47. Value Line recently reported Q3 earnings.
  • FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. FLT gained 5.8% to $198.11 after the company announced it entered into a cooperation agreement with the D.E. Shaw Group and also agreed to form an ad hoc Strategic Review Committee.

Losers

  • Aziyo Biologics, Inc. AZYO fell 57.4% to $1.66 after the company received a determination from the FDA indicating that the company's premarket notification for the CanGaroo RM Antibacterial Envelope is not substantially equivalent.
  • Credit Suisse Group AG CS shares dipped 52.9% to $0.9465 after UBS agreed to acquire the bank for $3.2 billion.
  • CXApp Inc. CXAI fell 33% to $1.92.
  • Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. SUNL fell 32.8% to $0.2865.
  • Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. ACRV dropped 31% to $13.80.
  • Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR fell 24.4% to $0.2950. Pear Therapeutics said it is exploring strategic alternatives and said it may seek a reorganization if it is unable to complete a transaction. Credit Suisse, TD Cowen and Chardan Capital downgraded the stock.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY dropped 23.6% to $0.7859 after the company announced a special shareholder meeting to approve a 1-for-5 to 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
  • Bakkt Holdings, Inc. BKKT fell 23.3% to $1.32
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation CISO dropped 23% to $0.2385.
  • Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK fell 23% to $0.4675.
  • Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA dropped 21.9% to $7.64.
  • SOPHiA GENETICS SA SOPH dipped 20.7% to $4.32.
  • Home Point Capital Inc. HMPT fell 20.6% to $2.0246.
  • MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX dropped 17.2% to $19.17 after the company reported Q4 financial results.
  • CareMax, Inc. CMAX fell 15.5% to $2.5875.
  • Dingdong (Cayman) Limited DDL dropped 15.3% to $3.3850.
  • PDD Holdings Inc. PDD fell 13.4% to $79.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 revenues and a decrease in revenues from merchandise sales.
  • LivePerson, Inc. LPSN dropped 12.9% to $3.6650.
  • Nikola Corporation NKLA fell 9.4% to $1.5401.

