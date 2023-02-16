KBR, Twilio, Roku And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 250 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. TA shares climbed 70.5% to $84.32 after BP announced it will acquire the company for $86 per share in cash.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH shares gained 34.5% to $6.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR jumped 32.6% to $16.90.
- Service Properties Trust SVC surged 21.7% to $10.49. Service Properties Trust agreed to amended lease terms upon completion of BP’s acquisition of TravelCenters of America Inc.
- Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN gained 19.7% to $4.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Freedom Holding Corp. FRHC rose 18.8% to $75.73 after the company announced it agreed to acquire Maxim Group for a total consideration of $400 million.
- Materion Corporation MTRN climbed 18.4% to $104.98 following Q4 results.
- Twilio Inc. TWLO gained 17.6% to $77.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and announced a $1 billion buyback program.
- Roku, Inc. ROKU jumped 15.8% to $73.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company added 4.6 million net new native accounts in the quarter.
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST rose 15.8% to $323.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results. Additionally, the company issued FY23 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.
- Natera, Inc. NTRA rose 15.8% to $49.02.
- Pegasystems Inc. PEGA surged 14.7% to $48.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY23 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Fastly, Inc. FSLY gained 13.7% to $15.77 following Q4 results.
- Seagen Inc. SGEN gained 13.7% to $161.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- IBEX Limited IBEX surged 13.4% to $29.74 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN gained 11.6% to $12.84 following strong quarterly results.
- PBF Energy Inc. PBF gained 10.8% to $46.34 after the company reported mixed Q4 financial results.
- KBR, Inc. KBR climbed 10.8% to $57.36 following upbeat quarterly results.
- 10x Genomics, Inc. TXG rose 9.4% to $50.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. NEX jumped 9.3% to $9.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS.
- Syneos Health, Inc. SYNH gained 9.3% to $39.24 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Teck Resources Limited TECK jumped 9.3% to $45.91 following a report suggesting the company is planning to spin-off its steelmaking coal business.
- Watsco, Inc. WSO gained 8.6% to $334.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. BLMN gained 7.8% to $26.85 after the company reported mixed Q4 results.
- Crocs, Inc. CROX surged 7.6% to $135.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 and FY23 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
- Albemarle Corporation ALB gained 6.2% to $289.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.
