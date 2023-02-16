KBR, Twilio, Roku And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 250 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

TravelCenters of America Inc. TA shares climbed 70.5% to $84.32 after BP announced it will acquire the company for $86 per share in cash.

