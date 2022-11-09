Why Array Technologies Shares Are Trading Sharply Higher; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO shares jumped 32% to $1.65 in pre-market trading. NeuroBo reported closing of $32.3 million underwritten public offering including full exercise of overallotment option and concurrent private placement.
- Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY rose 16.6% to $19.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong guidance.
- REE Automotive Ltd. REE rose 14.8% to $0.6199 in pre-market trading. REE Automotive is expected to release its Q3 financial results on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
- Selina Hospitality PLC SLNA rose 11.2% to $4.77 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Tuesday.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI rose 10.3% to $14.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 18% on Tuesday. Huadi International Group recently priced a registered direct offering of 1 million ordinary shares at $25 per share.
- IceCure Medical Ltd ICCM shares rose 9.6% to $1.26 in pre-market trading. IceCure Medical announced a payment assignment from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the ProSense breast cancer cryoablation procedures.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. CRBP shares rose 9.1% to $0.1397 in pre-market trading. Corbus Pharmaceuticals, on Tuesday, posted a Q3 loss of $0.07 per share.
- Aytu BioPharma, Inc. AYTU rose 9.1% to $0.1696 in pre-market trading. Aytu BioPharma is expected to report Q1 financial results on November 14, 2022.
- Quotient Technology Inc. QUOT rose 8.8% to $2.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower Q3 loss.
- Akerna Corp. KERN rose 8.1% to $1.48 in pre-market trading after dropping 13% on Tuesday.
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. ABCL rose 7.5% to $13.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Korea Electric Power Corporation KEP rose 7.5% to $6.72 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares fell 25.8% to $14.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Amyris, Inc. AMRS fell 23.5% to $1.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- CarGurus, Inc. CARG shares fell 23% to $10.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Electra Battery Materials Corporation ELBM shares fell 19.7% to $2.48 in pre-market trading after the company announced a marketed offering of units for proceeds of up to approximately $8 million.
- Lannett Company, Inc. LCI fell 17.4% to $0.4099 in pre-market trading.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM fell 14.3% to $13.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings and issued FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd NISN fell 12.6% to $0.46 in pre-market trading.
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ shares fell 11.7% to $0.17 in pre-market trading after dropping around 8% on Tuesday.
- Velo3D, Inc. VLD shares fell 10.7% to $3.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Peak Bio, Inc. PKBO fell 10.3% to $5.36 in pre-market trading after dipping 19% on Tuesday.
- Evotec SE EVO shares fell 10.1% to $8.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported financial results and corporate updates for the first nine months 2022.
- Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY fell 8.4% to $0.2627 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced it has retained advisors to explore strategic and balance sheet alternatives.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI fell 8.4% to $1.52 in pre-market trading. Avenue Therapeutics acquired Baergic Bio Inc pursuant to the previously disclosed Share Contribution Agreement with its parent company, Fortress Biotech Inc.
- Lucid Group, Inc. LCID fell 8% to $12.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
- The Walt Disney Company DIS fell 7.9% to $92.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also said average monthly revenue per paid global Disney+ subscriber declined 5% year over year.
- Tidewater Inc. TDW fell 7% to $31.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $120.63 million public offering of 3,987,914 shares of common stock at a price of $30.25 per share.
