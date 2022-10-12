Why T2 Biosystems Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 28%, Here Are 41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Code Chain New Continent Limited CCNC shares jumped 74% to $0.2868 after declining around 14% on Tuesday.
- FLJ Group Limited FLJ gained 69% to $2.59.
- Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO shares climbed 57.8% to $3.4550 after the company reported a 486% year-on-year jump in first-half FY22 revenue to about $2.8 million.
- Pineapple Energy Inc.. PEGY gained 43% to $7.15. The stock has been a momentum name for a few weeks now.
- Happiness Development Group Limited HAPP rose 36% to $3.31. Happiness Development Group shareholders approved a 1 for 20 reverse split of ordinary shares.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP climbed 31.8% to $0.1929 after jumping over 16% on Tuesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals recently announced a review of strategic alternatives.
- Agrify Corporation AGFY gained 28.4% to $0.6517 after climbing over 32% on Tuesday.
- Applied DNA Sciences, IncAPDN gained 28% to $2.60. Applied DNA Sciences recently received its largest single purchase order for LinearDNA™ valued above the mid-six-figures.
- Gatos Silver, Inc. GATO rose 14.9% to $2.9650. Gatos Silver reported a 59% year-over-year surge in Q3 silver production.
- Cango Inc. CANG rose 13.1% to $2.5550 after the company declared a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. LOCO gained 12.7% to $10.26 after the company declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share and approved a 20 million share buyback program.
- KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE gained 12.6% to $24.32 after the company announced it will be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA jumped 12.4% to $0.1452. Siyata Mobile recently agreed to sell 15.8 million shares and 1.59 million pre-funded warrants to certain institutional investors in a private placement.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC surged 12.2% to $0.7519. On October 11, China SXT Pharmaceuticals received the funds from Mr. Xiao who previously agreed to purchase 1,625,798 shares of the company, par value $0.08/share at a per share purchase price of $1.35.
- RLX Technology Inc. RLX gained 11.5% to $1.11. RLX recently reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 12% year-on-year to $333.50 million.
- Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. GWAV rose 10.8% to $1.23.
- Moderna, Inc. MRNA gained 10% to $132.78. Moderna said Merck & Co had exercised an option to jointly develop and potentially sell personalized mRNA-based cancer vaccine. The FDA also authorized Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent Covid-19 vaccines for use as a booster dose in younger age groups.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD rose 9.4% to $45.07 after jumping 35% on Tuesday.
- AZZ Inc. AZZ gained 8.8% to $33.09. AZZ, on Tuesday, reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results. The company said it will not issue full-year fiscal year 2023 guidance at this time.
- ObsEva SA OBSV rose 7.3% to $0.1698 after dropping 3% on Tuesday.
Losers
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC fell 32.5% to $0.2291 after jumping 108% on Tuesday.
- Kinnate Biopharma Inc. KNTE shares dipped 30% to $7.75. Kinnate Biopharma late Tuesday said, 'Initial site activation was slower than expected due to COVID-19. This has resulted in a limited number of efficacy evaluable patients to-date in the relevant population at the predicted efficacious dose.'
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO dropped 28.5% to $0.0571 after the company cut FY22 sales guidance to below analyst estimates and announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI fell 24.3% to $17.58 after the company lowered its F22 adjusted EPS guidance. The company named Alexander J. Bruni as EVP and CFO.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT fell 22% to $1.3155. The company said, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, it expects to report total revenue of approximately $4.6 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI dipped 20.3% to $11.34.
- Uxin Limited UXIN fell 19.9% to $0.4878 after the company announced a 1-for-10 reverse ADS split.
- Akso Health Group AHG dropped 18% to $0.66.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH declined 17.1% to $0.8701.
- Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE dropped 16% to $0.3530.
- Cameco Corporation CCJ fell 15.4% to $21.84 after the company announced a $650 million bought deal offering of common shares at a price of $21.95 per share.
- Immunic, Inc. IMUX shares fell 13.5% to $8.14 after jumping around 52% on Tuesday. Immunic recently announced $60 million oversubscribed private placement equity financing.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG shares fell 11.9% to $13.14. Philips said it expects third-quarter group sales to be approximately €4.3 billion with a comparable sales decline of approximately 5%. Due to the lower sales, Group Adjusted EBITA for the quarter is expected to be around €210 million or around 5% of sales.
- Enviva Inc. EVA dropped 11.8% to $52.00 after Blue Orca issued a bearish report on the stock.
- Global Blue Group Holding AG GB declined 10.3% to $3.81.
- Doximity, Inc. DOCS fell 10.3% to $26.30.
- WeWork Inc. WE dropped 9% to $2.2650.
- CTI BioPharma Corp. CTIC declined 8.8% to $4.6250.
- Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. MIGI dropped 8.5% to $0.5064.
- VOXX International Corporation VOXX shares fell 8.5% to $6.61 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON dropped 7.3% to $8.14.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Communications EquipmentInformation TechnologyMid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas