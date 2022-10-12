Uber, Lyft, AZZ And Other Big Losers From Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed mixed with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session.
- AZZ Inc. AZZ shares dipped 22.1% to close at $30.41 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results. The company said it will not issue full-year fiscal year 2023 guidance at this time.
- Orthofix Medical Inc. OFIX shares fell 19.2% to close at $14.87 after the company and SeaSpine announced they will combine in a merger of equals. The company also announced preliminary Q3 net sales.
- Lyft, Inc. LYFT declined 12% to close at $11.27 on reports the U.S. Department of Labor has released a proposal to make companies reclassify independent contractors as employees.
- ACM Research, Inc. ACMR slipped 11.8% to close at $7.97. Jefferies downgraded ACM Research from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $33.67 to $8.
- AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. ANTX dropped 11.5% to close at $17.43.
- Trip.com Group Limited TCOM declined 11.2% to close at $23.63.
- HilleVax, Inc. HLVX fell 10.6% to close at $15.56.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER dropped 10.4% to close at $24.66 on reports the U.S. Department of Labor has released a proposal to make companies reclassify independent contractors as employees.
- IAC Inc. IAC fell 10.4% to settle at $49.83.
- Zymeworks Inc. ZYME shares declined 10.4% to close at $5.35.
- Angi Inc. ANGI fell 10.2% to settle at $2.65. Angi named Joey Levin as CEO.
- Skillz Inc. SKLZ dropped 9.9% to close at $0.9367.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. GDYN declined 9.8% to close at $14.00.
- LivaNova PLC LIVN dropped 9.7% to settle at $44.18.
- Infinera Corporation INFN declined 9.1% to close at $4.39. Morgan Stanley maintained Infinera with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $7.5 to $5.
- Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG fell 7.2% to close at $32.17 as the company lowered its earnings and sales projections for full year 2022.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN fell 7% to close at $59.64.
- Netflix, Inc. NFLX dipped 6.8% to close at $214.29.
- Pinterest, Inc. PINS fell 6.7% to close at $22.99. Credit Suisse maintained Pinterest with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $26 to $25.
- SunPower Corporation SPWR fell 5.4% to close at $20.31 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered its price target from $22 to $18.
