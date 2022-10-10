Why Missfresh Shares Are Trading Lower; Here Are 30 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI rose 57.9% to $24.00 in pre-market trading after surging 10% on Friday. M-tron Industries completed its earlier announced separation from The LGL Group, Inc.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN shares rose 47.9% to $0.3844 in pre-market trading. Dawson James, last month, downgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from Buy to Neutral.
- Nutex Health Inc. NUTX rose 22.7% to $0.7990 in pre-market trading after declining around 28% on Friday.
- Dave Inc. DAVE rose 21.1% to $0.4736 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Friday.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA rose 18.3% to $0.3549 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics recently reported inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
- HEXO Corp. HEXO rose 15.5% to $0.2138 in pre-market trading after dropping over 13% on Friday.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. NURO rose 15.5% to $3.27 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Friday.
- MICT, Inc. MICT rose 14.3% to $0.6999 in pre-market trading. MICT forged a new merger agreement with Tingo to acquire 100% of the operating business and assets of Tingo.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. NAK rose 14.2% to $0.2740 in pre-market trading.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NBY rose 13% to $0.1132 in pre-market trading. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals received NYSE American notice regarding low share price.
- Bitfarms Ltd. BITF rose 10.8% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Friday.
- Tritium DCFC Limited DCFC rose 9.2% to $2.90 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday.
- Meten Holding Group Ltd. METX rose 8.3% to $0.35 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Friday.
- Entera Bio Ltd. ENTX rose 7.7% to $1.12 in pre-market trading. Entera Bio recently announced FDA agreement for a single Phase 3 clinical trial to support an NDA for EB613 for the treatment of Osteoporosis.
- Ocugen, Inc. OCGN rose 7.2% to $1.79 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday. Ocugen recently entered into an exclusive license agreement with Washington University to develop, manufacture and commercialize its intranasally delivered COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., Europe, and Japan.
Losers
- Minim, Inc. MINM fell 23.4% to $0.2450 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 50% on Friday.
- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY fell 18.4% to $2.14 in pre-market trading after jumping 61% on Friday. The company recently released its October investor presentation.
- ACM Research, Inc. ACMR shares fell 14.7% to $10.49 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.
- Missfresh Limited MF fell 14.1% to $0.0876 in pre-market trading. Missfresh announced plan to implement ADS ratio change with 1-for-30 reverse split.
- Argo Blockchain plc ARBK fell 10.9% to $2.85 in pre-market trading. Argo Blockchain shares dropped 23% on Friday after the company announced strategic actions to strengthen its balance sheet.
- Cellectis S.A. CLLS shares fell 9.7% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Friday.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI fell 9.1% to $0.59238 in pre-market trading.
- Globus Maritime Limited GLBS shares fell 9% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after declining around 12% on Friday.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI fell 8.3% to $2.44 in pre-market trading. Avenue Therapeutics shares dropped around 58% on Friday after the company priced a roughly 3.6 million unit offering at $3.30 per unit.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT fell 8.2% to $1.01 in pre-market trading.
- Akanda Corp. AKAN shares fell 8.2% to $0.2826 in pre-market trading after dropping over 25% on Friday.
- Top Ships Inc. TOPS fell 8.1% to $6.43 in pre-market trading. Top Ships shares gained over 9% on Monday after the company announced the termination of a $19.7 million at-the-market equity offering program.
- Astra Space Operations, Inc. ASTR fell 7.2% to $0.5495 in pre-market trading. Astra named Axel Martinez as CFO effective, November 2022.
- Ford Motor Company F fell 4.2% to $11.69 in pre-market trading. UBS downgraded Ford Motor from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $13 to $10.
- General Motors Company GM fell 3.1% to $32.60 in pre-market trading. UBS downgraded GM from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $56 to $38.
