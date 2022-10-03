Why Myovant Sciences Is Trading Higher By Over 26%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS rose 58% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Friday. Wearable Devices, last week, posted a 1H loss of $0.18 per share.
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. BACK shares rose 50.4% to $0.5699 in pre-market trading.
- LiveWire Group, Inc. LVWR rose 37.3% to $9.86 in pre-market trading.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. MYOV rose 26.2% to $22.67 in pre-market trading. Sumitovant Biopharma and Sumitomo Pharma announced offer to acquire Myovant Sciences for $22.75 per share in cash.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR rose 23.3% to $0.3687 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Friday.
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC rose 19% to $0.1369 in pre-market trading after dipping around 28% on Friday.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. IINN rose 18.5% to $1.66 in pre-market trading.
- Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV rose 17.4% to $23.95 in pre-market trading after dropping around 40% on Friday.
- Flexible Solutions International, Inc. FSI rose 13.3% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. FSI reported termination of merger with Lygos Inc.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. SCPH rose 12.8% to $7.36 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Friday.
- Ayro, Inc. AYRO rose 11.9% to $0.66 in pre-market trading. AYRO named David E. Hollingsworth as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective August 23, 2022.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW rose 11% to $1.31 in pre-market trading.
- Secoo Holding Limited SECO rose 11% to $0.3499 in pre-market trading. Aladdin Technology Group recently agreed to invest RMB1.3 million in the company.
- OppFi Inc. OPFI rose 10% to $2.53 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Friday.
- AMTD Digital Inc HKD rose 10% to $51.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Friday.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS rose 9.3% to $7.89 in pre-market trading.
- GrafTech International Ltd. EAF rose 8.5% to $4.68 in pre-market trading. GrafTech International, during August, reported second-quarter sales growth of 9.9% year-over-year to $363.65 million, missing the consensus of $368.3 million.
- Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT rose 7.4% to $12.38 in pre-market trading. Krispy Kreme, in August, reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7.5% year-on-year to $375.25 million
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras PBR rose 7% to $13.20 in pre-market trading.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Losers
- SHF Holdings, Inc. SHFS fell 11.8% to $6.16 in pre-market trading after dropping 20% on Friday.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. LGHL fell 11.9% to $0.8810 in pre-market trading.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. SLGG shares fell 10.7% to $0.6028 in pre-market trading. Super League Gaming, during August, posted a Q2 loss of $0.24 per share.
- Alector, Inc. ALEC shares fell 10.2% to $8.50 in pre-market trading. Alector, last month, initiated Phase 1 clinical trial of AL044 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB fell 9.3% to $0.30 in pre-market trading. EF Hutton recently initiated coverage on American Rebel with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $1.5.
- SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI fell 9% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after jumping 43% on Friday.
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI fell 8.9% to $1.43 in pre-market trading. BigBear.ai recently announced it was awarded a $14.8 million U.S. Army Global Force Information Management system contract.
- Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD shares fell 7.3% to $1.01 in pre-market trading.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT fell 7% to $9.40 in pre-market trading after dropping around 12% on Friday. GigaCloud Technology reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 11% year-on-year to $124 million.
- Agrify Corporation AGFY fell 5.8% to $0.41 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Friday.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares fell 4.4% to $253.49 in pre-market trading. Tesla announced that third-quarter deliveries rose to a record level after the previous quarter’s production-induced setback. Tesla said it sold 343,830 cars in the third quarter, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
- Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 6.4% to $3.67 in pre-market trading. Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Premarket MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas