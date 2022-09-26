ñol

Why Golden Ocean Group Is Trading Higher By 7%; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 26, 2022 7:20 AM | 4 min read
Why Golden Ocean Group Is Trading Higher By 7%; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL rose 31.4% to $0.6525 in pre-market trading after dipping over 20% on Friday. The European Commission, last month, granted Orphan Drug Designation to RedHill Biopharma’s lead asset RHB-204 for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) disease.
  • Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL rose 22.7% to $0.41705 in pre-market trading after dropping around 23% on Friday.
  • Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU shares rose 20.7% to $1.40 in pre-market trading. Gaotu Techedu recently reported Q2 sales of $80.29 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT rose 15.9% to $0.3920 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Friday.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG rose 15.5% to $1.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation SLCR rose 13.5% to $8.08 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 22% on Friday.
  • Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM rose 13.4% to $0.1588 in pre-market trading. Tuesday Morning, on Friday, posted a Q4 loss of $0.33 per share.
  • iSpecimen Inc. ISPC rose 10.6% to $2.30 in pre-market trading. EF Hutton, on Friday, maintained iSpecimen with a Buy and lowered the price target from $5.5 to $4.25.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI rose 10.2% to $3.56 in pre-market trading. Pioneer Power Solutions, last month, said Q2 EPS results were down year over year.
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO rose 9.8% to $5.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Curis, Inc. CRIS rose 8.3% to $0.7975 in pre-market trading after dropping around 7% on Friday. The FDA, last month, notified Curis to resume enrollment of additional patients in the monotherapy phase of the TakeAim Leukemia study of Emavusertib.
  • Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. GAME rose 8.3% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after dropping around 6% on Friday.
  • Galera Therapeutics, Inc. GRTX rose 7.8% to $1.66 in pre-market trading. Galera Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.54 per share.
  • Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. CRHC rose 7.3% to $9.84 in pre-market trading. Allwyn AG and Cohn Robbins Holdings have mutually agreed not to proceed with their earlier proposed business combination.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS rose 6.6% to $37.80 in pre-market trading.
  • PG&E Corporation PCG rose 5.9% to $13.35 in pre-market trading.

 

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .


Losers

  • Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN rose 18.9% to $42.90 in pre-market trading after jumping 92% on Friday.
  • Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares fell 16.8% to $0.3121 in pre-market trading after jumping 46% on Friday.
  • Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW fell 14.6% to $1.51 in pre-market trading after dipping around 34% on Friday.
  • Sonendo, Inc. SONX fell 13.5% to $1.02 in pre-market trading. Sonendo shares jumped 30% on Friday after the company announced a $63 million private placement.
  • Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT fell 11.9% to $0.3129 in pre-market trading.
  • Ucommune International Ltd UK fell 11.3% to $2.66 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 41% on Friday.
  • RVL Pharmaceuticals plc RVLP fell 9.9% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after declining 14% on Friday.
  • PagerDuty, Inc. PD fell 9.4% to $20.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Stabilis Solutions, Inc. SLNG shares fell 8.6% to $6.83 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.
  • Kaixin Auto Holdings KXIN shares fell 8.5% to $0.8536 in pre-market trading after jumping 12% on Friday.
  • Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL shares fell 7.4% to $7.67 in pre-market trading. Jefferies downgraded Golden Ocean Group from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $14 to $10.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI fell 6.8% to $4.19 in pre-market trading. Avenue Therapeutics recently received the official meeting minutes from the FDA regarding a meeting conducted for IV Tramadol in combination with other opioid analgesics to manage moderate-to-moderately severe pain. Concurrently, Avenue Therapeutics announced that it would effect a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.

