by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 20, 2022 12:41 PM | 5 min read
Why Virios Therapeutics Is Trading Lower By 75%, Here Are 44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN shares jumped 51% to $0.4957. Crown ElectroKinetics, last month, posted a Q4 net loss of $4.5 million.
  • Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX gained 47.7% to $3.6493 after the company announced the distribution of a Monkeypox Virus Antigen Rapid Test Kits which has been launched in markets accepting the CE mark, such as the European Union.
  • BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN shares gained 25.8% to $6.92. BYND Cannasoft shares jumped over 32% on Monday after the company announced it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% ownership of Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments for $28 million in stock.
  • TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. MEDS jumped 24.7% to $1.3299 after the company announced Bonum Health, a subsidiary, signed a Telemedicine Services Distribution Deal with Wakefern Food, to deploy telemedicine services throughout ShopRite pharmacy-led locations in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Maryland.
  • GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT gained 19.8% to $15.90.
  • Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM shares gained 19.4% to $2.89 after gaining over 4% on Monday.
  • a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. AKA jumped 18.8% to $1.7112.
  • SeqLL Inc. SQL gained 16.1% to $0.9333.
  • Renovacor, Inc. RCOR jumped 14.7% to $2.1794. Rocket Pharmaceuticals agreed to acquire Renovacor in an all-stock transaction for an implied value of approximately $2.60 per share.
  • Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX rose 13.5% to $6.70.
  • Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC gained 13.5% to $2.3150.
  • Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI rose 13% to $1.90 after gaining 5% on Monday.
  • Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN rose 12.2% to $0.96 after declining around 9% on Monday.
  • O2Micro International Limited OIIM rose 10.2% to $3.25 after the company announced receipt of a revised preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT gained 10% to $2.7301.
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO rose 9.7% to $6.39.
  • AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. IMPX gained 9.3% to $10.80.
  • Innoviz Technologies Ltd. INVZ gained 8.9% to $6.03 after JP Morgan initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $22 price target.
  • Cognex Corporation CGNX rose 8.3% to $45.17 as the company boosted its guidance for the third quarter.
  • bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE jumped 8% to $6.41. Raymond James maintained bluebird bio with an Outperform and raised the price target from $8 to $10.
  • RLX Technology Inc. RLX gained 6.8% to $1.25.
  • Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM climbed 6.8% to $96.11. Oxford Industries completed the acquisition of Johnny Was, a California-based affordable luxury apparel brand, for $270 million. Piper Sandler maintained Oxford Industries with an Overweight and raised the price target from $130 to $135.
  • Change Healthcare Inc. CHNG rose 6.7% to $27.18 after a U.S. judge denied the Justice Department's request to stop UnitedHealth's $13 billion buyout deal for Change Healthcare.
  • Lyft, Inc. LYFT gained 5.6% to $17.16.


Losers

  • Virios Therapeutics, Inc. VIRI fell 74.5% to $0.5079 after the company priced a 10 million share public offering at $0.50 per share. Also, HC Wainwright & Co downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY shares tumbled 58.9% to $2.87 after dropping 11% on Monday.
  • Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM dropped 38.6% to $0.2271.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI dipped 24.6% to $0.7982 as the U.S. FDA staff raised concerns over the safety of the company’s experimental cancer drug and questioned the benefits it provided over existing therapies.
  • Tellurian Inc. TELL fell 22.5% to $3.0231.
  • Winc, Inc. WBEV fell 20.5% to $0.7154 after jumping around 27% on Monday.
  • FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO dropped 16.8% to $2.0799.
  • Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. VTAQ fell 16.3% to $5.90 after climbing around 55% on Monday.
  • MicroCloud Hologram Inc HOLO dropped 14.9% to $2.5101.
  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL fell 14.7% to $0.1439. Esports Entertainment recently priced a 30 million share plus warrant public offering at $0.25 per share plus warrant.
  • E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH fell 14% to $0.1333.
  • Sotera Health Company SHC fell 13.7% to $8.50
  • CF Acquisition Corp. VI RUM dipped 12.8% to $14.63.
  • Dawson Geophysical Company DWSN fell 12.3% to $1.91.
  • Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY dropped 11.8% to $1.0050.
  • Vericity, Inc. VERY fell 9.6% to $6.60.
  • Ford Motor Company F fell 9.1% to $13.57 after the company previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and said inflation-related supplier costs during the third quarter will run about $1.0 billion higher than originally expected. The company also projects to have about 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles in inventory at end of third quarter lacking certain parts presently in short supply.
  • Vor Biopharma Inc. VOR dropped 7.2% to $4.27.
  • Aravive, Inc. ARAV fell 7.1% to $0.9473.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS fell 6.4% to $1.15. Clovis Oncology recently submitted applications for Rubraca label expansion in the US and European Union as first-line maintenance treatment in women with advanced ovarian cancer.

