Bumble, Hanesbrands, Sonos And Some Other Big Losers From Thursday

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Thursday following the release of PPI data. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA shares fell 47.7% to close at $4.51. Invitae shares surged around 277% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS.
- Sonos, Inc. SONO shares dipped 25% to close at $17.09 after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales results for its third quarter and issued downbeat FY22 sales guidance. The company also announced that its CFO Brittany Bagley is stepping down to pursue another professional opportunity. Eddie Lazarus, the company's chief legal officer, will succeed Bagley as interim CFO, effective Sept. 1.
- Marqeta, Inc. MQ fell 24.5% to close at $8.34 after the company reported financial results for the second quarter.
- Outbrain Inc. OB fell 23.7% to close at $5.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- RCM Technologies, Inc. RCMT fell 21.3% to close at $14.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- EQRx, Inc. EQRX fell 21.2% to close at $4.72 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Seer, Inc. SEER dropped 19.7% to close at $10.69 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $20 to $12.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation SIX dropped 18.2% to close at $21.12 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year and reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB fell 18.1% to close at $8.72 after the company reported Q2 adjusted EPS results were down year over year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. Additionally, Benchmark downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. CYXT declined 15.8% to close at $10.01 following Q2 earnings.
- Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS shares fell 15.4% to close at $17.83 after the company reported Q2 results.
- AppLovin Corporation APP fell 14.8% to close at $34.46 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and lowered FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- BRF S.A. BRFS fell 14% to close at $2.88 after the company posted a wider-than-expected loss for its latest quarter.
- Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERE fell 14% to settle at $35.63 after the company announced a proposed public offering of $250 million of common stock.
- Unifi, Inc. UFI fell 12.2% to close at $12.84 following Q4 results.
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited SGHC fell 12.2% to close at $4.97 after reporting Q2 results.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS fell 10.8% to settle at $14.58.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN dropped 10.8% to close at $84.00, reversing from earlier strength. The stock gained earlier amid strength in crypto and has since sold off.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 10.5% to close at $14.39.
- Inter & Co, Inc. INTR declined 10.4% to settle at $3.09.
- DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. DOCN dropped 9.8% to close at $47.52.
- Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY declined 9.6% to settle at $21.31. Array Technologies recently reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Bumble Inc. BMBL fell 8.6% to close at $31.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Hanesbrands Inc. HBI declined 7.7% to settle at $10.67 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued soft Q3 guidance.
- HubSpot, Inc. HUBS fell 5.7% to close at $384.09.
