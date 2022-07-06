ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Is DoorDash Down By 8%? 38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 6, 2022 12:08 PM | 5 min read

Gainers

  • Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. IINN shares surged 69.5% to $2.1199 after the company announced it has developed a non-invasive blood sensor designated to alert real-time change in patients' clinical condition.
  • Resolute Forest Products Inc. RFP shares jumped 63.9% to $20.47 after The Paper Excellence Group announced an agreement to acquire the company.
  • SCWorx Corp. WORX jumped 52% to $0.9425 after the company reported a common stock purchase agreement with institutional investor on Tuesday.
  • Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY jumped 50% to $0.4651 after jumping more than 80% on Tuesday.
  • Kalera Public Limited Company KAL shares climbed 28.6% to $3.6001 after dipping 22% on Tuesday.
  • Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. GAME gained 27.2% to $1.17. Engine Gaming and Media is expected to release fiscal third quarter results on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
  • Sintx Technologies, Inc. SINT jumped 27% to $0.5210. SINTX Technologies earlier announced acquisition of Technology Assessment and Transfer, Inc.
  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB gained 23% to $1.0250.
  • Cano Health, Inc. CANO gained 20.8% to $5.81 amid speculation of Humana eyeing acquisition of Cano Health.
  • Humanigen, Inc. HGEN jumped 19.6% to $2.1650.
  • Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK gained 19% to $7.00.
  • Veru Inc. VERU gained 17.5% to $13.54. Veru announced New England Journal of Medicine evidence publication of Phase 3 clinical trial results demonstrating that sabizabulin treatment significantly reduced deaths in high-risk hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
  • Uxin Limited UXIN rose 16.7% to $0.6528 after surging 24% on Tuesday. Uxin recently announced its entry into definitive agreements for financing transaction of $100 million in replacement of the previously announced binding term sheet.
  • Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR gained 13.5% to $9.60. Beyond Air Director Robert Carey acquired a total of 175,000 shares at an average price of $6.45.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE jumped 13.4% to $1.4300 after the company announced the signing of two orders with Bridgelink Commodities and a Northeast solar developer totaling 1.1 GWh of energy storage capacity, and said its backlog is now over $460 million.
  • Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. DBTX jumped 12.5% to $4.8368. Decibel Therapeutics recently reported top-line results from an interim analysis of its ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial of DB-020.
  • Vaccitech plc VACC gained 10.1% to $5.44.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI gained 9.3% to $0.2155.
  • Hexo Corp HEXO rose 8.3% to $0.2251. HEXO’s shareholders, on Tuesday, approved the note transaction with Tilray Brands.
  • Mynaric AG MYNA rose 7.5% to $7.12 after the company announced a 7.2% stake by L3Harris.


Losers

  • Kornit Digital Ltd. KRNT shares dipped 30.5% to $21.94 after the company issued preliminary Q2 sales guidance below estimates. Multiple analysts also lowered their price targets on the stock.
  • Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE fell 22.2% to $0.70. Nuwellis recently said that first patient was enrolled in pivotal trial REVERSE-HF.
  • Applied Molecular Transport Inc. AMTI fell 22.2% to $2.4301 after the company announced top-line Phase 2 results from its MARKET combination trial of oral AMT-101 in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
  • Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA fell 17.7% to $1.21.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO dipped 17.4% to $0.1562. T2 Biosystems said it expects Q2 FY22 revenues of $5.8 million - $6.1 million, below the consensus of $6.87 million.
  • Yatsen Holding Limited YSG declined 16% to $1.6789.
  • Akso Health Group AHG dropped 14.7% to $0.93.
  • SOS Limited SOS fell 13.7% to $7.29 following effect of 1:50 reverse ADS split.
  • Frontline Ltd. FRO dropped 13.6% to $7.63.
  • RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. RADA shares fell 13.5% to $7.82 after the company issued weak sales guidance for the second quarter.
  • Ring Energy, Inc. REI fell 13.3% to $2.22. Ring Energy recently announced agreement to acquire Stronghold's Permian Basin Assets.
  • Vacasa, Inc. VCSA declined 13% to $2.76.
  • ProFrac Holding Corp. PFHC fell 10.5% to $15.25.
  • Centogene N.V. CNTG dropped 8.6% to $2.44.
  • Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD shares fell 8.2% to $0.6450 after dipping over 20% on Tuesday.
  • DoorDash, Inc. DASH dropped 8.1% to $68.83 after Amazon.com Inc AMZN acquired a 2% stake in competitor company Just Eat Takeaway's Grubhub.
  • NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. NRSN shares fell 7.4% to $2.8650. NeuroSense Therapeutics recently announced results from a biomarker study to evaluate the potential of CogniC, a combination drug for Alzheimer's disease (AD).
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED fell 7% to $0.40. Ra Medical Systems shares jumped 39% on Tuesday after the company announced it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its DABRA 2.0 catheter.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Mid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas