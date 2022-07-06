Why Is DoorDash Down By 8%? 38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. IINN shares surged 69.5% to $2.1199 after the company announced it has developed a non-invasive blood sensor designated to alert real-time change in patients' clinical condition.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. RFP shares jumped 63.9% to $20.47 after The Paper Excellence Group announced an agreement to acquire the company.
- SCWorx Corp. WORX jumped 52% to $0.9425 after the company reported a common stock purchase agreement with institutional investor on Tuesday.
- Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY jumped 50% to $0.4651 after jumping more than 80% on Tuesday.
- Kalera Public Limited Company KAL shares climbed 28.6% to $3.6001 after dipping 22% on Tuesday.
- Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. GAME gained 27.2% to $1.17. Engine Gaming and Media is expected to release fiscal third quarter results on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. SINT jumped 27% to $0.5210. SINTX Technologies earlier announced acquisition of Technology Assessment and Transfer, Inc.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB gained 23% to $1.0250.
- Cano Health, Inc. CANO gained 20.8% to $5.81 amid speculation of Humana eyeing acquisition of Cano Health.
- Humanigen, Inc. HGEN jumped 19.6% to $2.1650.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK gained 19% to $7.00.
- Veru Inc. VERU gained 17.5% to $13.54. Veru announced New England Journal of Medicine evidence publication of Phase 3 clinical trial results demonstrating that sabizabulin treatment significantly reduced deaths in high-risk hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- Uxin Limited UXIN rose 16.7% to $0.6528 after surging 24% on Tuesday. Uxin recently announced its entry into definitive agreements for financing transaction of $100 million in replacement of the previously announced binding term sheet.
- Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR gained 13.5% to $9.60. Beyond Air Director Robert Carey acquired a total of 175,000 shares at an average price of $6.45.
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE jumped 13.4% to $1.4300 after the company announced the signing of two orders with Bridgelink Commodities and a Northeast solar developer totaling 1.1 GWh of energy storage capacity, and said its backlog is now over $460 million.
- Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. DBTX jumped 12.5% to $4.8368. Decibel Therapeutics recently reported top-line results from an interim analysis of its ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial of DB-020.
- Vaccitech plc VACC gained 10.1% to $5.44.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI gained 9.3% to $0.2155.
- Hexo Corp HEXO rose 8.3% to $0.2251. HEXO’s shareholders, on Tuesday, approved the note transaction with Tilray Brands.
- Mynaric AG MYNA rose 7.5% to $7.12 after the company announced a 7.2% stake by L3Harris.
Losers
- Kornit Digital Ltd. KRNT shares dipped 30.5% to $21.94 after the company issued preliminary Q2 sales guidance below estimates. Multiple analysts also lowered their price targets on the stock.
- Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE fell 22.2% to $0.70. Nuwellis recently said that first patient was enrolled in pivotal trial REVERSE-HF.
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. AMTI fell 22.2% to $2.4301 after the company announced top-line Phase 2 results from its MARKET combination trial of oral AMT-101 in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA fell 17.7% to $1.21.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO dipped 17.4% to $0.1562. T2 Biosystems said it expects Q2 FY22 revenues of $5.8 million - $6.1 million, below the consensus of $6.87 million.
- Yatsen Holding Limited YSG declined 16% to $1.6789.
- Akso Health Group AHG dropped 14.7% to $0.93.
- SOS Limited SOS fell 13.7% to $7.29 following effect of 1:50 reverse ADS split.
- Frontline Ltd. FRO dropped 13.6% to $7.63.
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. RADA shares fell 13.5% to $7.82 after the company issued weak sales guidance for the second quarter.
- Ring Energy, Inc. REI fell 13.3% to $2.22. Ring Energy recently announced agreement to acquire Stronghold's Permian Basin Assets.
- Vacasa, Inc. VCSA declined 13% to $2.76.
- ProFrac Holding Corp. PFHC fell 10.5% to $15.25.
- Centogene N.V. CNTG dropped 8.6% to $2.44.
- Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD shares fell 8.2% to $0.6450 after dipping over 20% on Tuesday.
- DoorDash, Inc. DASH dropped 8.1% to $68.83 after Amazon.com Inc AMZN acquired a 2% stake in competitor company Just Eat Takeaway's Grubhub.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. NRSN shares fell 7.4% to $2.8650. NeuroSense Therapeutics recently announced results from a biomarker study to evaluate the potential of CogniC, a combination drug for Alzheimer's disease (AD).
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED fell 7% to $0.40. Ra Medical Systems shares jumped 39% on Tuesday after the company announced it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its DABRA 2.0 catheter.
